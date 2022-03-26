Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Rennova Health Inc (OTCMKTS:RNVAD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1968052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.06.

Get Rennova Health alerts:

About Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD)

Rennova Health, Inc provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rennova Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rennova Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.