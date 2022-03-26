Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Repay by 122,558.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 463,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

