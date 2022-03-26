Research Analysts Set Expectations for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science 37 in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SNCE stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39. Science 37 has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCE. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $17,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

