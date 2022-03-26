Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RESN. Benchmark downgraded Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Resonant stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Resonant by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 561,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Resonant by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

