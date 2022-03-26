Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

