Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.35 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 917.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

