Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.