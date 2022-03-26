Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 962 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.