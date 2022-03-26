Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.63.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

