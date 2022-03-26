Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,592 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

