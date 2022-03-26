Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of TTE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. 2,107,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,995. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

