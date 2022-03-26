Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

