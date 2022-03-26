Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $178.16. The stock had a trading volume of 395,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

