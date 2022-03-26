Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,739 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $142.51. 1,300,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,931. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

