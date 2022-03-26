Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,480,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,257. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

