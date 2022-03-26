Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes $14.35 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 5.5% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 50,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. 22,394,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,656,492. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

