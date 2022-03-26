Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,853,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

RTX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $102.43. 3,521,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,163. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

