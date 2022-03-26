Reviewing Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 17.42% 12.42% 10.00% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Endologix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.40 $26.91 million $1.26 35.78 Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million N/A N/A

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.98%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Endologix.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Endologix on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Endologix (Get Rating)

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

