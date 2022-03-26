Reviewing KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KemPharm alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KemPharm and Cassava Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cassava Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

KemPharm currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.69%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus target price of $127.75, suggesting a potential upside of 218.02%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than KemPharm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KemPharm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -37.66% 8.82% 6.54% Cassava Sciences N/A -12.00% -11.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and Cassava Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $13.29 million 13.43 -$12.76 million N/A N/A Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$32.38 million ($0.81) -49.59

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences.

Summary

KemPharm beats Cassava Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.