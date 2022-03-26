Reviewing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 19.79 -$36.17 million ($0.34) -84.97 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 19.08 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -24.04% 18.77% 14.47% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 101.45%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 117.74%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

