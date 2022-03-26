Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $854.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to post $854.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.90 million and the lowest is $844.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 215,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 1,695,242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.