RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RFIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $101,511. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.86 on Friday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

