RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $770.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $677.71.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $351.96 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
