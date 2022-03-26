RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $770.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $677.71.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $351.96 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $320.81 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

