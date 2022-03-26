Rise Trading Up 100% This Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $624,939.34 and $671.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00053481 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000174 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 195,459,218 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

