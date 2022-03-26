Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $348.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.98 million to $353.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,309,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after buying an additional 823,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.91. 176,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,543. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

