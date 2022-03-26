Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Alan Bannatyne Sells 10,000 Shares

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Alan Bannatyne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £65,000 ($85,571.35).

Alan Bannatyne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robert Walters alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of Robert Walters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £11,856 ($15,608.21).

Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.64) on Friday. Robert Walters plc has a one year low of GBX 499 ($6.57) and a one year high of GBX 892 ($11.74). The company has a market cap of £502.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 684.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 741.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.84) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About Robert Walters (Get Rating)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.