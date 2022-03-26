Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Reduced by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after acquiring an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.65.

Shares of ROKU opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

