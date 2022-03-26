Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (CNSX:RCLF) PT Raised to $0.34 at Fundamental Research

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (CNSX:RCLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research to $0.34 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Get Rating)
Rockcliff Metals Corporation operates as a resource development and exploration company and near-term copper-zinc producer in Canada. It holds interests in various advance stage, copper and zinc dominant volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The company holds a 49% interest in its flagship project, the Talbot property.
