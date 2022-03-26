Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $90.22 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

