Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives $3.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTOXF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Rotork has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $5.10.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.