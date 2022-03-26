Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 141.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Thursday. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £348.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.85.

In other Capita news, insider John Cresswell bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($13,033.18). Insiders have purchased 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,305 in the last ninety days.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

