Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hays from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

HAS opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.64) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.18. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07.

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,625.59).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

