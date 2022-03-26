Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,379,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

