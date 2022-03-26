Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 370,110 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 370,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

