Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

