Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,775 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 242,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

