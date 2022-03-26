Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 204,902 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

