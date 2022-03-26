Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) PT Raised to GBX 1,280

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($12.77) to GBX 1,280 ($16.85) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $650.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. Safestore has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

