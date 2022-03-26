Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up to $33.60

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $35.19. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 2,784 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

