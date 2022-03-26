Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.92 million and a P/E ratio of -67.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Get Salazar Resources alerts:

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.