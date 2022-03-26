Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to report $117.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.72 million and the highest is $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sapiens International.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 54,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,122. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
