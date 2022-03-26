Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

