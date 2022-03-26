Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.00.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$16.66 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

