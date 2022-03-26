Scala Trading 62.3% Higher Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 62.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $37,403.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.83 or 0.06998513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,336.86 or 0.99906460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043637 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.