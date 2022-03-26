Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SCHN traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. 371,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

