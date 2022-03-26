Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $503.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 700.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $14,267,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.