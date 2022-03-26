Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.32

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.32 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 65.60 ($0.86). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 15,362 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £40.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79.

Get Scotgold Resources alerts:

In other Scotgold Resources news, insider Peter G. Hetherington purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($150,078.99).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.