SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of SE opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.59. SEA has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

