Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.92. 2,736,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,823. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

