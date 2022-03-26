SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

